Rwanda: Lessons From 2020 for Retailers

12 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

The 2020 festive season was somewhat a muted one for the retail sector as consumers continue to reel under the pressures of Covid-19 pandemic and its resultant impacts.

Traditionally, festive seasons have been the ideal occasions for retailers and manufacturers alike to introduce new products and services, capture new markets and engage with their customers through omnichannel brand experiences.

It has become a common feature for organisations to offer the market targeted discounts in their stores especially on food items, luxury goods, gift items and holiday packages in order to drive sales and take advantage of festive holidays consumerism.

But 2020 was no ordinary year. Ever since the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in East Africa early this year, a new consumer emerged; one who became financially constrained and more selective in their decision-making.

The new consumer has reduced purchasing power and limited spending choices due to pay cuts, job losses and business slowdown.

Consequently, the new consumer feels vulnerable, insecure and less in control than ever before but still expects brands to deliver safer, better and more seamless interactions-at a lower cost.

This sense of vulnerability has affected consumer behaviour as most consumers prioritise their personal safety by staying at home and prioritising savings over spending. Today, going for that annual year end holiday looks like a far-fetched prospect for most people than it was a year ago.

The new consumer has also become digitally savvy and is now more comfortable using online channels to access products and services and is also keen on reducing physical purchase occasions and thus gravitating towards touchless shopping and contactless payments. With these changes, the physical retail is under immense pressure and it is not surprising that a recent article by Reuters highlighted a litany of retail casualties around the globe that are at various stages of liquidation or have filed for bankruptcy.

Notable departmental stores such as Neiman Marcus, a 113-year-old luxury departmental store chain completed its bankruptcy protection process in September this year, emerging from one of the highest-profile retail collapses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Reuters article noted that its restructuring plan eliminated more than $4 billion of debt and $200 million of annual interest expenses. Other high-profile retail names hit by the virus outbreak include the UK based Debenhams and Edcon, one of South Africa's oldest retailer, which applied for bankruptcy in April after Covid-19 lockdown shut its stores across the country.

Indeed, the 2020 KPMG survey: Consumers and the new reality, notes that nowhere is the combined impact of the global pandemic on consumer trends is more noticeable than in the consumer and retail sectors.

The survey further notes that consumers have resorted to going to physical stores only when the price is right, when it is convenient and when it is safe to do so. They expect retailers to ensure physical safety, which is now at the top of their minds.

With consumer purchasing patterns changing largely due to psychological impact from Covid-19 and consumer shifts from discretionary spend to essentials, retailers will have to demonstrate their willingness to go an extra mile to provide unparalleled customer experiences and drive better relationships across all possible channels and touchpoints as they engage their customers during the festive season and beyond.

To begin with, retailers in East Africa must realise that the scales are now heavily tilted in favour of online stores. Very few retailers have invested in digital enablement of their customers in order to provide seamless integrated shopping experiences through their websites.

As such, retailers continue to miss out on opportunities to interact and engage with their customers directly, obtain valuable feedback and create a loyal customer base.

To bridge this gap, some retailers have partnered with third party online companies to feature their products in their sites and provide last mile logistics and delivery services.

However, it is only a matter of time before these online companies begin sourcing products directly from manufacturers at cheaper prices, pass this benefit to consumers and eventually drive physical retailers out of business. Therefore, the market conditions presented by the pandemic should be a wake-up call for retailers still obsessed with physical expansion, and they should instead consider scaling up their digital capabilities in order to capture and retain the digital customer.

Moreover, East Africa retailers need to recognise that the home is the new hub. As governments across East Africa continue to emphasise on social distancing as a measure to control the spread of the virus, the home has assumed a new role as an office, school, church, entertainment centre amongst other roles. As a result, there is increased demand for homeware and food items which offers an opportunity for retailers to tap into this demand through efficient and innovative last mile delivery solutions that are focused on meeting this new customer segment's demands.

The writer is a Manager in Marketing, Knowledge and Communication with KPMG Advisory Services Limited (dwaithira@kpmg.co.ke). The views and opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of KPMG.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.