Tanzania: Zanzibar Targets Wealthy, Big Spending Tourists

ZANZIBAR opened a new five-star hotel in Unguja South over the weekend, with hope of attracting big spending tourists as the country recovers gradually from the impacts of Covid-19. "It is high time to strengthen our campaign for investments in the blue economy and tourism for big results.

Job created from the new tourist hotel shows promising future in tackling unemployment challenges," President Hussein Mwinyi said here, when opening the Le Mersenne Beach Resort at Michamvi village in Unguja South. He said the luxury hotel will definitely attract more big spenders to Zanzibar, a place which also boasts of peace, political stability and hospitality.

Dr Mwinyi used the platform to encourage local and foreign investors to invest in seaweed farming and deep sea fishing, part of the blue economy championed by the government. He thanked the people of Michamvi for welcoming the new Hotel 'Le Mersenne Beach Resort' owned by the 'Jumeira Holdings Company Ltd,' which also plans a similar project in Pemba Island, which the President declared as a specific strategic tourism investment area.

Dr Mwinyi directed the ministry responsible for Tourism; Tourism Commission; Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) and other stakeholders to improve and strengthen advertisements about Zanzibar tourism internationally. "As we advertise Zanzibar to attract tourists, we should promote eco-tourism aimed at environment conservation," Dr Mwinyi said, adding that investors and tourists should also be informed about laws, regulations and the payable taxes so that they do not breach.

He thanked the investors for setting up the new hotel, saying it is a step forward in creating job opportunities for youths graduating from higher learning institutions. President Mwinyi said his government will continue to improve the environment for investment in the isles. Hotel Director Riaz Mawani informed the gathering at the opening of the 103-room facility that investors are being attracted by the prevailing peace and stability along with a friendly climate for doing business in Zanzibar.

He commended both Union and Zanzibar Presidents Dr John Magufuli and Dr Mwinyi for garnering landslide victory in the 2020 General Election, a proof that they are good leaders. State Minister- Economy, Labour, and Investments Mr Mudrik Soraga said that the new five-star hotel was among plans to attract more tourists after guaranteeing security and improved services.

Executive Director of ZIPA Mr Salum Khamis Nassor said that Jumeira Holding Ltd also owns "Best Western" in the Stone Town, and that the construction of the USD 9.1 million Le Mersenne Beach Resort' started in March 2011, and can accommodate 120 visitors at a time.

"By December, last year, ZIPA had approved a total of 761 investment projects including 452 in tourism sectors, which has created 54,000 direct jobs in the tourism industry