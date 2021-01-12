Kenya: NMS's Planned Bus Park At Globe Seeks to Unclog City

12 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has identified the Globe Cinema roundabout for use as a bus terminus to aid in relocating matatus from the central business district (CBD).

The land has been acting as a holding zone for public service vehicles from the Mt Kenya and North Rift regions.

Matatus plying Juja Road and the Thika superhighway will use the new terminus and will join six others already under construction -- Green Park, Desai Road, Park Road, Fig Tree, Muthurwa, and Bunyala/Workshop roads.

Last October, City Hall announced that public service vehicles (PSVs) using the Khoja/Old Mutual terminus were to be relocated to the Globe roundabout. The matatus were blamed for traffic snarl-ups, as were the vehicles accessing the city centre through the Globe flyover.

NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi said the process of acquiring the land is underway and in the evaluation stage with his administration working with the Ministry of Lands.

Community land

Mr Badi said the property is community land, hence the need for compensation.

"The biggest issue was that the land was owned by different communities, so we had to negotiate with [them] together with the Ministry of Lands," he said.

The communities, he added, have chosen different compensation schemes, thereby slowing down the process.

The legal framework for the exchange has since been finalised, he said, adding, the NMS was finalising the evaluation with the Lands ministry, paving the way for construction of a modern bus park at the Globe later this month.

DNation bodytext: The NMS has announced plans to relocate matatus from downtown Nairobi in phases starting later this month. According to NMS Director of Transport and Public Works Michael Ochieng, relocation will begin immediately the Green Park, Desai Road and Park Road termini are completed.

The phased reopening, Mr Ochieng said, will see PSVs plying the Ngong and Langata road routes end their trips at Green Park, the first to be relocated.

Next will be the relocation of matatus plying the Thika Superhighway and long-distance PSVs from Mt Kenya, which have been terminating at Tea Room on Accra Road. They will now drop and pick up passengers at Desai Road and Park Road termini in Ngara.

The aim is to end traffic gridlock by the end of the year, he said.

"We're liaising with all stakeholders to have a phased opening and commissioning to avoid having a chaotic city."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.