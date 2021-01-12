Namibia: Seven Months of No Pay for Swakopmund Hotel Employees

EMPLOYEES of the Swakopmund Hotel and entertainment centre have not seen a penny of their salaries since May last year.

In a letter handed to employees to present to their creditors, the hotel claims it has been experiencing a loss of income since March last year.

The hotel has not been operational - even after the lifting of travel restrictions to the Erongo region and the reopening of national borders.

In April 2020, employees' salaries were cut to 75%, which were paid at the end of April.

In the following months, salaries were cut by 50%, but have not been paid to date.

"In light of the above, we request any creditor of our employees to be patient and assist our employees by giving them relief on any monies owed until an agreement has been reached between the shareholders," says the letter drafted by personnel and training manager Pieter Loubser.

In November 2020 the High Court handed down a judgement ordering TransNamib to sell its shareholding in the four-star hotel to its business partner Stocks & Stocks Leisure Namibia for N$5 million.

TransNamib has lodged an appeal against the judgement on 15 December, which has delayed the payment of all oustanding salaries, as well as the way forward for the hotel's operations.