South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for Attempted Office Burglary

12 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 48-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate Court soon to face charges of burglary and theft.

It is alleged that yesterday, at the Durban Magistrate Court offices, a court official observed an unknown man removing a computer from one of the offices.

When he was approached and questioned, he stated that he was a technician and was hired to fix the computers.

The staff member's suspicions were raised and he summoned the police.

The Durban Central police swiftly responded and on further questioning the suspect, it was discovered that the suspect is actually a con artist who steals from government offices under the pretence of being a technician.

On investigation it was discovered that the same suspect was attending court for a housebreaking case that took place a few month ago.

The suspect will also be profiled to ascertain if he is not linked to other burglary business crimes committed in the Durban CBD and its surroundings.

