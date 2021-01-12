South Africa: Gauteng Doctors On Second Wave - 'Our Health System Is Overwhelmed - We Are Traumatised for Life'

11 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

As Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula tried on Monday to explain away images of gravely ill patients being treated in pouring rain in tents outside the hospital, healthcare workers have broken their silence about the conditions under which they work.

Doctors at Steve Biko Academic Hospital say they feel helpless and hopeless to help the scores of patients arriving at the facility daily.

Faced with gravely ill patients, a lack of personal protective equipment, overcrowding, increased pressure and poor working conditions, the doctors who spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity said more and more patients were dying on their watch.

Nurses stand at the entrance of the emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital where they conduct Covid screening on everyone who enters. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

"I don't feel like I am being protected by our hospital right now. I am running around like a chicken without a head. I feel very hopeless. I feel like I should not care anymore. Caring is actually just hurting me and the patients because instead of me doing what I said I was going to do when I left medicine, I am treating...

Tagged:
