Uganda: Bobi Wine Alleges Home Raids Days Before Voting Starts

12 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Silas Apollo

Tension between the Ugandan security officials and supporters of Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine intensified on Tuesday after the politician alleged raids conducted by the army on his home as well as homes of campaigners associated with election bid.

Wine, who is seeking to topple President Yoweri Museveni in Thursday's election, said the army arrested his security guards during the raid.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises. No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse," he said on his official Twitter page.

"One of my personal assistant's home was raided in the night, broken into and he was violently arrested by the army and driven to an unknown destination. I know they'll do more of such and worse but we shall not give up."

Hundreds of Wine's supporters and members of the civil society have also been arrested in the past months, drawing criticism from the International Community and human rights groups.

The Ugandan police has been accused of intimidating opposition figures in the East African country, including members of civil society and journalists as the country heads to one of its most hotly contested elections in decades.

Sixth term

Museveni, a former guerrilla general, is seeking a sixth term in office, despite growing opposition and tension against his 35-year leadership.

The septuagenarian has accused Wine, 38, of running a popularity contest that lacks an agenda for Ugandans.

"Some countries have voted for change out of excitement, In Liberia the citizens voted for a famous footballer but it didn't take them even a year to regret. They say their leader has turned to a dictator and so many things they hoped for have not happened," said Museveni recently.

But Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said in a statement on Tuesday that the country was hungry for change, and accused Museveni of intimidating his opponents into submission.

"General Museveni needs to tell the world what he intends to do in this election that he should arrest my entire campaign team, my assistants and supporters. Last night, the military yet again arrested so many friends and comrades; two days to the election! Others living as fugitives," he lamented.

