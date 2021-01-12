Namibia: Governor Raises Funds for Missing Lüderitz Boy

THE office of the //Kharas governor has started efforts to raise funds for a reward for information that could lead to the return of the missing three-year-old boy at Lüderitz.

The community of Lüderitz and the police have been searching for Spencer Mandela Nakale since 29 December 2020 after his mother reported him as missing.

Apart from the daily on foot search, the community has also been circulating posters and videos of Mandela on social media as well as at strategic places in the town of Lüderitz.

His father Nelson Mandela Nakale is optimistic that his son is alive and hopes the reward will assist in his return.

"Thanks to the people of Lüderitz for helping in searching for my boy. You really showed the nation that a child belongs to a community, and my pain is our pain. Let's continue searching for the boy until we find a positive answer," he said.