South Africa: R60 Million World Cup Graft Scandal - Five More to Be Charged

11 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

The five extra people to be charged join former KZN police colonel Navin Madhoe, Madhoe's then subordinate, former captain Ashwin Narainpershad, retired KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and Thoshan Panday.

In the more than a decade-long criminal investigation into the 2010 Fifa World Cup accommodation graft scandal, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to charge some of Thoshan Panday's family, including his mother, whom the NPA believes knowingly took part in an organised crime syndicate.

The State has added the names of four relatives of the uMhlanga businessman to its 239-page indictment, which outlines about R60-million in alleged graft perpetrated by the accused during the 2010 Fifa World Cup for temporary police accommodation and other services.

The final indictment includes Thoshan's mother, Arvenda Panday, 69, Thoshan's 45-year-old wife Privisha Panday (nee Summurjeeth), Thoshan's brother-in-law Seevesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar, Panday's sister and wife to Seevesh, Kajal Ishwarkumar, 37, and Thoshan's then-assistant Tasleem Rahimna, 35.

They join former KZN police colonel once based in procurement, Navin Madhoe, 51, Madhoe's then subordinate, former captain Ashwin Narainpershad, 52, retired KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni, 52, and Thoshan, 48.

According to the indictment, the accused worked together "to capture and manipulate the [supply chain management]...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

