Botswana: Ebudilwe Olympic Wildcard

12 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) has selected Bakang Ebudilwe for Olympic wildcard entry into the Mountain Bike Cross Country (MTB XCO) discipline for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

BCA president Mmetla Masire confirmed Ebudilwe's selection in an interview.

A wild card is afforded sports person who did not qualify, determined by a 'continental representation formula' on a sport-by-sport basis to encourage sports participation mostly in developing nations.

Botswana's sensational 400m sprinter, Amantle Montsho started her participation in the Olympic Games via wild card in 2004 and reached the finals at Athens, Greece.

Masire indicated that 24-year-old national champion was currently undergoing special training with appropriate support, which would enhance her performance in the coming Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) accredited races.

Masire said the young athlete needed to perform well to get the necessary UCI points for the wild card Olympics Games.

In an interview, BCA national coach Jerry Kokwane, indicated that the MTB XCO discipline was a very high technical discipline with drops and rock gardens and uphills and needed intense training for such profiling.

He said an athlete needed to master all the techniques and be able to competitively display the right strength, skills and endurance.

Initially, a road race rider from her club, Kokwane explained that with the discipline, she would be competing under, she had been put on transition phase and her acclimatisation stages monitored for smooth transition to MTB XCO competitions.

He also added that at national level, they had been building on her character to move away from a club rider to individual rider, which Kokwane noted it had shown results as they now see improvement on races.

With regard to training sessions, Kokwane noted that the team came with training blocks and had set targets set for her.

He said they would start their build up training plans with base training, which would thereafter take her to UCI XCO category accredited races in South Africa.

Despite challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kokwane said preparations were going well adding that it was also a challenging to plan around the pandemic especially for cross country travels where they hoped to get most of the trainings.

However, he said they would utilise what they had at the moment and the support from BNOC, adding that safety of the participants from COVID-19 would always be a priority. BOPA

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.