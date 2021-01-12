Namibia: Man Killed After Asking for Beer

12 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 34-YEAR-OLD man died after he was assaulted for asking for beer from his alleged assailant.

The incident happened last Friday at Ikongelombepo cucashop, Oshipya B village, in Oshana region.

Oshana regional police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo confirmed the death yesterday.

According to the deceased's mother, Petrina Raymond (53), Jafet Benjamin was allegedly assaulted after he asked for beer. The suspected assailant, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the death and is expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court soon.

"The assailant's sister told me that Benjamin asked him for beer and the suspect gave him a drink from his beer.

"While he was giving him, he allegedly called my son his in-law. Benjamin then denied being the suspect's in-law, but the suspect allegedly insisted and reportedly said we have given away his girlfriend," Raymond narrated.

The suspect then allegedly punched him twice in the face and neck.

"My son allegedly started bleeding. He reportedly sat on a chair and later lay on the ground," Raymond told The Namibian.

She said the incident reportedly happened at 16h00 but people at the cuca shop called her at 20h00.

"I sent someone to come and get him. At first, he called to say he could not find him but later called saying my son had died," she recounted.

She said had the people at the cuca shop called her when the assault happened, Benjamin would not have died. Raymond also said Benjamin did not have any underlying medical condition and was a disciplined person.

By yesterday, the family had not decided on funeral arrangements. His mother said a post-mortem will be done today.

However, Aiyambo yesterday said Benjamin died after the suspect slapped him and that he had underlying conditions.

Read the original article on Namibian.

