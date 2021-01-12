South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Dududu SAPS Police

12 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Dududu SAPS Police are appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating Xolisani Ngcobo (26) of Kwajoni,Dududu. He went missing on 17 December 2020 at 07:00, he left home going to Dududu clinic but never returned. He is average in size and has black afro hair with a scar next to his left eye. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Bongokuhle Mkhize on 039-974 0151 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

