Malawi: Mia No More - Malawi Leader 'Devastated' On Death of 2 Ministers in a Day

Pixabay
...
12 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

Minister of Transport Sidik Mia has died, a day after the country lost another Minister of Local Government Lingstone Belekanyama to coronavirus pandemic and President Lazarus Chakwera is "devastated" on the death of his Cabinet members in a day.

Presidential spokesman Brian Banda has said Chakwera will address the nation today at 3pm.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, speaking on his Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), said today will be an unforgettable day in the history of Malawi because it has never before to lose two cabinet ministers in one day.

"We are going through tough times as a country," said Kazako ina sad tone.

"We are in a war. We are fighting a virus that cannot be seen by our eyes. Within a space of two hours, we have lost two ministers," said the government spokesperson.

Kazako said Malawians should not lose hope in fighting the virus pandemic.

"We are not alone in this fight, we have the President who is doing everything possible to fight this pandemic. One day we will overcome this virus," Kazako said.

Mia through his Facebook account announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

His wife, Abida Mia, who is deputy minister is isolation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.