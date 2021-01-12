Namibia: Hatuikalipi's Business Partner in Bail Bid

12 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

DAVID 'Dawie' Moller, alleged Fishrot mastermind James Hatuikulipi's business partner, applied for bail and will appear in the Gobabis Magistrate Court today.

Moller is the managing director of D&M Rail Construction, a company co-owned by Hatuikulipi. This comes after Moller was arrested on 5 January and charged with money laundering, failure to declare funds, being found in possession of unexplained funds, theft and possession of suspected stolen property.

Judiciary spokesperson Ockert Jansen confirmed to The Namibian that Moller had formally applied for bail. Moller appeared with Hendrick Rooi on the same charges and is set to appear in court on 18 January.

Sources said Moller's arrest could be linked to property deals by Fishrot accused Hatuikulipi and former justice minister Sacky Shanghala such as a farm in Omaheke region.

In documents seen by The Namibian, an amount of N$8 million was paid from the account of Celax Investment Number One to MH Properties.

Local daily Republikein reported that N$4,5 million and N$3,5 million were transferred on 23 October 2017 from Celax Investment Number One to MH Properties which belongs to Moller and Hatuikalipi. The money is alleged to have been paid through the company Celax Investment Number One (Pty) Ltd, via the law firm De Klerk, Horn & Coetzee Incorporated.

Moller has been in charge of D&M Rail - a politically connected company - that has for years won questionable multimillion dollar rail deals at TransNamib and the works ministry. It was controversially given a state railway maintenance contract, costing taxpayers N$100 million a year in perpetuity.

Moller has since last year insisted to The Namibian that his dealings with Hatuikulipi were clean. The two have been business partners for years.

Hatuikulipi is one of the alleged architects of the multi-billion-dollar Fishrot scandal and is currently in custody awaiting trial, together with five other accused who include former fisheries minister Bernard Esau and ex-justice minister Sacky Shanghala.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian.

