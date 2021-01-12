Botswana: Gearing Up for 2021

12 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Attendants of a Form One orientation meeting convened at Maikano Junior Secondary School in Gaborone yesterday.

School health coordinator for greater Gaborone, Ms Direpang Segosebe, said they intended to promote ownership and accountability on the general wellbeing of societies and advise the community on gender based violence prevention as well as to emphasise COVID-19 health protocols.

Schools reopen today for completing classes, upper primary and Standard Ones for acclimatisation.

Junior secondary schools will see the return of Form Threes and Form Ones. Meanwhile at secondary schools, only Form Five learners will return.

The remaining classes of Standard 2, 3 and 4 and Form 2 are scheduled to open on January 19. The meeting was attended by school community, parents as well as political and community leaders. BOPA

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.