Botswana: Gearing Up for 2021

Gaborone — Attendants of a Form One orientation meeting convened at Maikano Junior Secondary School in Gaborone yesterday.

School health coordinator for greater Gaborone, Ms Direpang Segosebe, said they intended to promote ownership and accountability on the general wellbeing of societies and advise the community on gender based violence prevention as well as to emphasise COVID-19 health protocols.

Schools reopen today for completing classes, upper primary and Standard Ones for acclimatisation.

Junior secondary schools will see the return of Form Threes and Form Ones. Meanwhile at secondary schools, only Form Five learners will return.

The remaining classes of Standard 2, 3 and 4 and Form 2 are scheduled to open on January 19. The meeting was attended by school community, parents as well as political and community leaders. BOPA

