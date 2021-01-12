South Africa: The End of Ethics in South Africa

11 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

The social good is above the individual good, only insofar as individuals make up a society and their actions attain the good of the society - in its entirety. The ANC and EFF have long crossed the line of moral rectitude. The DA is too smitten with liberalism's excessive individualism and mythical market forces to consider the common good as indivisible from individual good.

There is a growing diminution of ethics in South African politics, or at least a blurring of lines between the historical, somewhat acceptable, binary of utilitarian and Kantian ethics.

Utilitarian ethics, put quite simply (I hope not too simplistically - this is an enormous subject, I apologise in advance for taking short cuts) is that you treat someone in a particular way, because you expect something in return.

Kantian ethics is that you treat someone with kindness, respect, grace, dignity, and you dispense justice because these are good in and of themselves - and you don't expect anything in return.

Our politicians, those in government as well as elites outside government, have either dispensed with any moral obligation to do good for its own sake, or they have surrendered any notion of justice for its own...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.