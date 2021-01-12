South Africa: The End of Ethics in South Africa

opinion

The social good is above the individual good, only insofar as individuals make up a society and their actions attain the good of the society - in its entirety. The ANC and EFF have long crossed the line of moral rectitude. The DA is too smitten with liberalism's excessive individualism and mythical market forces to consider the common good as indivisible from individual good.

There is a growing diminution of ethics in South African politics, or at least a blurring of lines between the historical, somewhat acceptable, binary of utilitarian and Kantian ethics.

Utilitarian ethics, put quite simply (I hope not too simplistically - this is an enormous subject, I apologise in advance for taking short cuts) is that you treat someone in a particular way, because you expect something in return.

Kantian ethics is that you treat someone with kindness, respect, grace, dignity, and you dispense justice because these are good in and of themselves - and you don't expect anything in return.

Our politicians, those in government as well as elites outside government, have either dispensed with any moral obligation to do good for its own sake, or they have surrendered any notion of justice for its own...