Angola: Cleaning Workers Seeking Job in Civil Service Sector

Luanda — Several candidates started Monday applying for cleaning jobs in Education sector of the civil service to fill the 7,500 vacancies available across the country.

This is the first public tender for hiring the 2nd grade cleaning workers to the Ministry of Education (MED), which restricts to the citizens in 18-35 age group.

Candidates are required to report 6th grade academic certificate, and have been given 20-day deadline to complete the process.

Luanda province, with 699, has the most vacancies, followed by Benguela, Bié, Huambo and Huíla (650) each.

While Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Cuanza Norte, Moxico and Zaire, have 400 vacancies.

Cabinda, Cuanza Sul, Malanje and Uíge (300) and 270 for Cunene and Namibe, 261 for Cuando Cubango and 200 for Bengo.

According to the director of Human Resources of the Ministry of Education, Laudimira Sousa, this contest has the partnership of the provincial governments, which partly bears all responsibility for the success of the process.

