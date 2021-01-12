Kenya: Dams Scandal - Ex-PS Kamau Thugge Turns On Henry Rotich

12 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat and Richard Munguti

Former principal Kamau Thugge will now testify against his former boss, ex-Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, in the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, through his deputy Alexander Muteti, dropped charges against Mr Thugge and ex-PS Susan Koech as they will now be State witnesses.

Mr Thugge was former PS Treasury while Ms Koech served in the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry.

"The two PSs will be State witnesses in the dams scam case," Mr Muteti told anti-corruption court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti allowed the application by the DPP and ordered that their cash bail deposited in court be returned to them.

Ex-CS Rotich is among more than 8 others charged with multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single sourcing for insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.

The DPP has also requested the court to allow him one month to produce 18 Italians charged alongside Mr Rotich over Kimwarer dam scandal.

State prosecutor Alexander Muteti told the court that they have contacted the Italian government over the same.

"Italy was the most hit by Covid-19. We were not able to process the matter against appearance of number 8 to 26,w e have placed legal assistance with the government of Italy to help with the suspects," said Muteti.

The charges

Mr Rotich, other State officials and directors of an Italian company are facing multiple counts in connection to the procurement process for the construction of the two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The former officials had been accused of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, improperly conferring a benefit, abuse of office, committing an offence of financial misconduct, engaging in a project without prior planning and failing to comply with rules and regulations relating to management of public finances.

Mr Rotich and Dr Thugge had denied several charges of entering into a commercial loan facility agreement disguising it as a government to government loan guaranteed by the Italian Government.

Other officials implicated in the scam are former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop and Treasury officials Kennedy Nyachiro (chief economist), Jackson Kinyanjui (Head of Europe Division) and Titus Muriithi (Director of Resource Mobilisation at Treasury).

They were all accused of jointly conspiring to defraud the government of $501,829,769, by entering into a deal to construct the two dams, without approval. They allegedly committed the offence between December 17, 2014 and January 31, 2019.

Last year, the DPP dropped charges against two Treasury officials - Bernard Gibet and Livingstone Bumbe.

The case will be mentioned on February 15, 2021.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.