Uganda: Confusion As DP Parliamentary Candidate Backs Museveni for Presidency

The Democratic Party flag bearer for Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament seat, Mr Abraham Luzzi has declared his support for National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni, causing confusion among party members in the district ahead of the Thursday election.

He claims that DP presidential flag bearer Mr Norbert Mao has given him a green light to support President Museveni who seeks to extend his tenure to four decades.

"Mr Mao has always encouraged us to support people with potential and ability regardless of their political affiliations. So, our DP president has no problem with my decision to support President Museveni," Mr Luzzi said during an interview on Monday.

When Mr Mao was campaigning in Mityana District on November 17, 2021, it was Mr Luzzi who welcomed him and the former said DP members who are supporting flag bearers of other parties are the "real enemies" of the party.

Mr Luzzi further claimed that President Museveni has since endorsed him to mobilise youth in Mityana Municipality to support his candidature.

"I am already doing this work at the same time canvassing for my own votes," he said while addressing a campaign meeting at Katiko village, Busimbi Division in Mityana Municipality on Sunday.

Mr Experito Kalyango, the Mityana District DP chairperson distanced himself from Luzzi's actions, saying it is not the party's position.

"It is unfortunate that Mr Luzzi has portrayed himself as an opportunist and I am very sure that the party top leadership which entrusted him with the party flag will take disciplinary action against him," he said.

Mr Noah Ssebuliba, a resident of Katiko Village, advised the DP top leadership to swiftly withdraw its ticket from Mr Luzzi.

"It is unfortunate that some People have turned politics into a business, they are looking for survival, instead of priotising the interests of the public," he said.

A section of Opposition politicians, especially those who were initially DP stalwarts, but defected to National Unity Platform (NUP) like Mathias Mpuuga (Masaka Municipality MP), have consistently accused the DP top leadership of hobnobbing with NRM.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Mao was futile as he did not pick our repeated calls. But Mr Opio Okoler, the DP spokesperson said Mr Luzzi should be ignored because he holds no office in the party structures.

"I do not know why you are wasting your time on Mr Luzzi. He is not a leader in the Democratic Party and deserves no attention," he said.