Kenyans Livid As Balala Picks Naomi Campbell As Tourism Ambassador

Kenyans on social media have been angered by the Ministry of Tourism's decision to appoint British supermodel Naomi Campbell as the Magical Kenya International Ambassador.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said Campbell has been tasked with promoting Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

In a statement, the Ministry said the appointment was agreed upon following a meeting between the 50-year-old English model and Tourism Ministry Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

"We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand," Balala said in a press statement.

Campbell, on her part, thanked the Kenya government for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast, including the upgrading of the Malindi Airport to international standards.

"I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course credited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite gold professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience," she said.

pic.twitter.com/k6UQnhp3kQ

-- Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife-Kenya (@Min_TourismKE) January 12, 2021

The model spent her holidays in Kenya residing at the exclusive Billionaire Resort, a luxurious complex reportedly owned by her ex, Italian businessman and former Formula One team executive, Flavio Briatore.

Campbell, who was on her third trip to Kenya, however, declined to speak to the press and has been keeping news on her trip to the serene North Coast town under wraps.

During her last visit to the country, she caused quite a buzz when she posed nude in Malindi's exotic spots and later speaking to Vogue, she said the nude photography was long overdue.

Her other visit to Malindi was in 2014 over the Christmas holidays but it was for charity.

Here is what some Kenyans had to say about her appointment with majority arguing that the role should have been given to a Kenyan.

Hio position wamepea Naomi Campbell is lupita a joke to them😏

- somalianbae🇸🇴🇰🇪 (@AdanZamuh) January 12, 2021

News about Naomi Campbell being the Magical Kenya ambassador is funnily absurd. How in God's good earth did we pick Naomi over Lupita Nyong'o?? Why not Trevor Noah? How??? Or it is because waziri is in love with his hey-days star? MAAJABU!

- David Osiany, HSC 🇰🇪 (@DavidOsiany) January 12, 2021

Wueh i would even have preferred Mulamwah over those aliens Naomi Campbell and that lady who laughs alone

- HERDSBOY (@MoseMungai) January 12, 2021

It is very sad to see we are paying foreigners like "Naomi Campbell" to market magic Kenya internationally when we have famous Kenyans like Lupita Nyong'o in Hollywood but once a Kenyan make it out there they avoid us like corona😂😂

- Beata mbutei (@beatambutei) January 12, 2021

While others thought she was the right choice.

Naomi Campbell deserves the Role wacheni Tribalism 🤣🤣🤣

- WAKILI RONG🦁 (@IAm_DannieK) January 12, 2021

I think Naomi Campbell is the best fit for the Tourism Brand Ambassador role. If you put into consideration the target audience w the 💵.

She's also well versed w the country and has associated herself a few times w Kenya; so she might very well assume that role and excel it. Imo

- Mlolwa🐬 (@walowe_mlolwa) January 12, 2021

She deserves it, Naomi Campbell has always been coming for December holidays in Malindi every year for many years

- John Musembi (@MusembiJohn) January 12, 2021

Naomi Campbell is better placed... . Hawa models wetu wabaki tu na kazi za white parties tu...

- King (@Rube_Mfalme) January 12, 2021

I Stand to be corrected, but i think Naomi Campbell & Magical Kenya move is definitely strategic. Magical Kenya wants to pull the international market more than the local Market. A non-resident will pay $80 park fees while a resident will pay $10 dollars.

- Sheikh mutuku (@__Mutuku) January 12, 2021