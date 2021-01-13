Zimbabwe: Olinda Hints On Another Wedding, Baby With Tytan

12 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)

After reportedly getting back together with her estranged husband, United Kingdom-based socialite and businesswoman, Olinda Chapel has taken to social media seeking ideas on which direction to take following her reunion with Njabulo "Tytan" Nkomo.

Writing on Facebook, Olinda tossed a rhetorical question at her legion of fans asking whether or not it is allowed to rewed and have a new baby after reuniting with a partner.

"I have an ask kana vanhu vakamborambana, vodzokerana. Zvinoita here kungotangidza patsva. New roora, new wedding, new mwana (I have a question, if a couple reunites after divorcing is it ok to start anew paying the brideprice all over again, rewedding and having another baby)," wrote the controversial personality in a now-deleted Facebook post.

The couple was married for just a year before parting ways.

Njabulo "Tytan" NkomoOlinda Chapel

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.