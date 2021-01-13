Nigeria: Lagos Police Arrest 43 Clubbers, Strippers for Violating Covid-19 Protocols

12 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command, Sunday, arrested 43 clubbers and strippers at Eclipse Night Club at Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island..

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had ordered the Area Commanders, DPOs, and Heads of Department to arrest violators of the COVID-19 protocols.

A press release signed by the State Spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said police operatives attached to Maroko Division arrested the fun seekers clustering and clubbing not minding COVID-19 protocols.

The CP, therefore, ordered that the suspects be moved to Taskforce office Oshodi for prosecution.

In his directive, Odumosu warned that club owners should no longer be spared, as they encourage total disregard for the protocols in the state.

Following reports and updates on the spread of the virus, the police boss enjoined Lagosians to be law-abiding and value their lives, as the pandemic is a global reality.

