Nigeria: Oyo State Attorney-General Tests Negative for Covid-19

12 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Mr Oyewo is currently at home, observing treatment in isolation for the next fourteen days.

Barely a week after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19, the attorney-general of Oyo State, Oyelowo Oyewo, has tested negative for the deadly virus.

Consequently, Mr Oyewo has been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Isolation Center at Yaba, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the professor of law at the University of Lagos, Akoka, is currently at home, observing treatment in isolation for the next 14 days.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the State's Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, Tuesday, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo capital.

This newspaper exclusively reported how Mr Oyewo tested positive for the virus last week, a development that generated palatable fear among workers and residents of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, where he was confirmed positive.

Mr Olatubosun, however, said on Tuesday that the commissioner of justice is now healthy.

"On January 2, 2021, the Honorable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General was rushed to Lagoon Hospital, Lagos, at 10 pm and underwent a chest CT Scan that disclosed the possibility of the presence of COVID-19 Virus in his system, he was immediately transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Isolation Center, Yaba, for further investigation.

"On the 3rd January 2021, a positive test result was entered and the Medical Team of Doctors and Nurses admitted him into the IDH Facility for immediate and prompt medical treatment, which continued from 3rd January 2021 till 10th January 2021, when he was discharged from the IDH Isolation Center and released to go home and continue isolation and treatment for another 14 days in Lagos."

The Oyo State government further appreciated the medical personnel of the IDH Yaba, Lagos for the care and treatment of the Attorney-General.

The government also implored the people of the state to take the COVID-19 Pandemic serious and to observe all necessary COVID-19 Protocols at all time.

Before now, top government officials have also been victims of the deadly disease that has no respect for any individual

Some state governors have in the past tested positive while some top officials have also died of COVID-19.

Despite warnings by the government that citizens should observe safety protocols, many are defying the guidelines.

