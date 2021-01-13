Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt 'Jolted' By Spike in Covid-19

12 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The government resolves that "monitoring teams will be reactivated for strict enforcement of compliance".

The Akwa Ibom State government on Sunday held an emergency meeting to discuss the surge in COVID-19 infection in the state.

The state recorded 36 new cases on Sunday, the highest of late.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, said the 36 cases were from 149 tests carried out by the state government.

The emergency meeting presided by the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, resolved that "monitoring teams will be reactivated for strict enforcement of compliance" and "COVID-19 protocol enforcement by security agencies to be reactivated immediately".

Mr Ekuwem heads the COVID-19 Management Committee in the state.

The government also resolved that contact tracing would be intensified across the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 512 as of January 11, though a small percentage of the overall 10,0087 cases in Nigeria.

Lagos State, which remains the epicentre of the infection, has 36,101 cases, followed by 13,448.

Kaduna State is the third-highest, with 5,801 cases.

Plateau, Oyo, and Rivers states have 5,774, 4,323, and 3,913 cases respectively.

Kogi State, with only five infections so far, has the lowest number of COVID-19C cases in Nigeria.

Akwa Ibom State has recorded nine deaths from COVID-19, including the passing of a former military governor of the state, Idongesit Nkanga.

The state government recently banned large gatherings to curb the surge in infection.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.