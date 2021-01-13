Nigeria: PDP, APC Bicker Over Makinde's Foreign Trips

12 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have continued to trade words over the foreign trips of Governor Seyi Makinde.

While a group within the APC in Oyo state, The Pacesetter Initiative (TPI) lamented the security challenges in the state, another group within the PDP, called PDP Visionaries noted that there was nothing wrong with the recent foreign trip of the governor.

The TPI had said Makinde's trip to the United States of America (US) at a time the state was deep in security breaches is the height of insensitivity.

A statement issued on Monday by the group's coordinator, Hon. Afeez Bolaji and Director of Organisation, Olawale Sadare, TPI frowned at what it called a height of insensitivity and ineptitude on the part of Makinde who they accused of abandoning his people when they needed him most.

But in a swift reaction, the PDP Visionaries described the criticism as unpatriotic and uncharitable.

They added that the APC elements have become unnecessarily obsessed with criticising Makinde over insecurity because they are jittery that the government has been winning all the wars they are staging to rubbish its efforts.

PDP Visionaries, however, decried the attempt by the APC group to link the governor's reported trip abroad to the insecurity in the country which is also affecting Oyo State, as an attention-seeking measure only meant to further resonate the noise they are known for.

The group noted that the criticism by the APC group was needless since the situation in the state is being carefully handled by the appropriate authorities and that the governor does not have to be physically present for actions to be taken.

According to the group, the war against insecurity in Oyo State, which is a reflection of the general situation in Nigeria, is being won due to the strategies and concerted efforts of the Makinde's government.

