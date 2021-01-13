Tanzania: Yanga Unveil Plan to Rope in 'Hitman'

AFTER signing of centre back Dickson Job from Mtibwa Sugar, Young Africans have announced plans to capture a new international striker before the mini transfer window ends on Friday.

It has rather been a quiet transfer period for many teams trading in the Premier League with many deals involving players moving from one club to another on loan transfers.

This, however, can either mean that clubs are fully contented with the squads they have to do a convincing job when the contest resumes or perhaps, financial constraints have affected them from being busy on the market.

But, speaking recently after winning the signature of Job, Yanga Sponsors and Merchandise suppliers GSM'S Director of Investment Hersi Said narrated that getting Job will strengthen further the team's backline.

"We know that he has played in all levels of the national team (Under 17, Under 20) and for now, he is with the senior team squad which is preparing for the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals. "The procedures to reinforce our team are ongoing and very soon, on the popular white coach, a new striker will sit there hopefully before the close of the mini transfer window," Hersi disclosed.

However, queried whether he is a domestic player or will land in the country via the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), he replied: "The position of striker is very sensitive which requires one to take a flight."

Despite having a good defensive setup, Yanga have had striking problems as they lack a dependable person whose task is to score many goals.

They expected to see that from Ghanaian import Michael Sarpong but so far, the going seems tough for him as he is yet to find his scoring boots on Tanzania soil.

They however continue enjoying the top spot on the league table with 44 points from 18 games, 9 points clear of the second placed Simba who have pocked 35 points after 15 encounters.