Tanzania: Rukwa Cooking Oil Price Doubles in One Month

13 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

RUKWA residents have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of edible cooking oil has doubled since last month.

A survey conducted by 'Daily News' in some parts of Sumbawanga Town showed that the retail price of cooking oil has hiked since December last year.

Currently edible cooking oil of MO Safi and Korie trade at 100,000/- per 20 liter from 50, 000/- to 60,000/-.

In the event, the price fluctuation has compelled some retail traders to hesitate selling Korie, Mo Safi and sunflower oil products, fearing the buyers' low purchasing power.

"The price has skyrocketed, I'm worried of restocking because I may end up failing to find buyers," said a retail shopkeeper, Mr Johnson Mwambe.

Similar sentiments were echoed by retail traders in Kalambo, Nkasi and Sumbawanga districts.

"Most of our customers are these petty traders who buy two to five liters... but they no longer come," explained Ms Mwajabu Babu, who runs a retail shop in Nkasi District.

Sources recounted that the surge of sunflower cooking oil price was attributed to heavy rain that had affected sunflower farming in the region.

"The price of sunflower cooking oil has gone up from 3,500/- per bottle a half a liter to 8,000/-. This has an impact on buyers' frequency trend in my shop. Actually, they do not come at all," explained a retail trader from Matai Town in Kalambo District, who preferred anonymity.

Tanzania's annual demand for edible oil is estimated at 500,000 tonnes, while domestic production is only 200,000 tonnes annually.

Subsequently, there is a deficit of 300,000 tonnes, which is covered by imports. Equally, Tanzania imports assorted cooking oil brands from Malaysia and Singapore as well as from some neighbouring countries.

Demand and supply has caused hiked and lowered prices in markets largely dominated by imports.

According to FAO, the Vegetable Oil Price Index gained a stunning 14.5 per cent in November from October 2020 led by an on-going rally in palm oil prices linked to sharp contractions in world inventory levels.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.