Rwanda: Rib, Police Hunt for Rwamagana Defilement Suspect

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Police are looking for a man who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl on Monday, January 11, in Kigabiro Sector, Rwamagana District in the Eastern Province.

The incident was reported by the victim's brother.

According to his account, the girl was returning from school when the alleged perpetrator diverted her to a bush near the main road.

She is a pupil at Le Paradis des Anges

On her way, he reports, the suspect lured her into the bush.

By around 6 PM the girl had not returned home, which raised fear from the parents-prompting the father to rush to school and find out.

The school authorities, the victim's brother says, informed the parent that his daughter had left school, on time, with other pupils.

The father returned home only to find the daughter tears, saying that an unidentified man had defiled her.

The father immediately reported to both Police and RIB. She was taken to Isange One-Stop-Centre in Rwamagana town for treatment.

CIP Hamdun Twizeyimana, the Police Spokesperson in Eastern Province told The New Times that the victim was on Tuesday, January 12, transferred to Rwamagana Referral Hospital to undergo advanced examinations as

"The case is now in the hands of the investigations body but the child is getting necessary treatment at the hospital," he said.

Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB told The New Times that investigations are ongoing. The suspect is still at large.

"The suspect is unknown and is yet to be arrested but, with the description of that we have so far, we hope to find him," he said in a telephone interview.

Murangira said the way the suspect committed the crime is unique in its nature because no one in the victim's family or in the neighbouring community knows him.

"In most cases, defilers are people who are usually known in the family of the victim as their close friend. They use a 'Modus Operandi' strategy where they build trust in the family of the victim and the victim and go one to be friends with the children they target to defile," he explained. "But a stranger jumping violently on a child and defile the victim makes the case quite unique in its nature."

