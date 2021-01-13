Malawi: Mutharika Saddened Covid-19 Mortality Rate in Malawi Spiking At Alarming Levels

Former President Peter Mutharika has expressed sadness over the death of two cabinet Ministers and has since suggested that the leadership and citizens come up with decisions that will save lives from the coronavirus pandemic.

Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama and Transport Minister Sidik Mia both succumbed to the disease in the early hours of Tuesday.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Ernest Kantchentche, also died of the disease, the government announced.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mutharika says there is need to join hands in the fight against Covid-19 irrespective of differences that exist.

"The former first lady and I wish to share with the entire nation that in difficult times as we are passing through, it is important to hold hands respite our differences. Together we can defeat this common enemy that is among us," reads the post.

"Let me at this time suggest to the leadership and my fellow citizens, that we make the necessary tough decisions that can save ourselves and our nation," says Mutharika.

Mutharika says Covid-19 is a common enemy and everyone should take part in the fight to overcome it.

During his tenure of office, Mutharika imposed a lockdown as one tough decision to combat Covid-19 but the opposition and Human Rights Defenders Coalition obtained an injunction.

