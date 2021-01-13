Tanzania: Ttb, Embassy Sign Postcards to Promote Tz Tourism in China

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

TANZANIA Tourist Board (TTB) and Embassy of China in Tanzania have signed the postcards that will be used to promote Tanzanian tourism in China.

TTB Chairman, Justice Thomas Mihayo said the aim of using the postcards was to symbolise love and kindness of the Chinese people, when they could not travel abroad due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I would like to commend the Tanzanian embassy in China for their ongoing efforts to use various methods to promote Tanzanian tourism," he said.

The chairman further said that after the postcards have been signed in Tanzania, they will be distributed to 4000 customers of the respective companies before 11 February 2021 in the Chinese New Year period.

Justice Mihayo also commends the efforts made by the tourism board to promote tourism locally and abroad to achieve the goal set by the President John Magufuli to increase the number of tourists to 5 million by 2025.

He also said the act of using the postcards on Mount Kilimanjaro will give Chinese hope that their New Year will be a blessing and be able to travel to abroad after the last year confinement.

Cultural Counsellor from Embassy of China in Tanzania, Mr Wang Siping, who was on behalf of Ambassador Wang Ke, said they hope through the project, TTB will continue supporting and helping Chinese tourism companies in building tourism industry in Tanzania and also continue offering high quality services to Chinese tourists for the unique beauty of Tanzania.

"We hope the two sides would deepen cooperation in other fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and tourism," he said.

Fashion Tourism Product Manager, Ms Doris Xuzigi said through the project, they hope Chinese people will experience the beauty of Tanzania, and also attract more people visiting in the future.

She said the postcard have come all the way from Tanzania embassy in Beijing China, Ethiopia airline office and Qatar airline, Serena Hotel, Tazara station at Dar es Salaam, the top of Kilimanjaro mount.

"As the planner of the postcards delivery project, we are very happy that the project has reached the final destination at TTB," she said.

Ms Xuzigi explained that 2020 was the year of survival for tourism sector, but what could be better that our postcard had reached the top of Kilimanjaro on the 1st day of the New Year.

"All the cards are representing more than 150 travel agencies and 8000 tourists who are interested in Tanzania Safari product and willing to promote Tanzania tourism in Chinese market," she said.

On December 21, 2020, the Tanzanian embassy in China in collaboration with 17 high-end tour operators in the Chinese market launched a programme to promote Tanzanian tourism through Postcards.

According to her each company prepared special postcards that were signed by the Tanzanian ambassador to China, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki and a representative of the Ethiopian Airline which was used to transport the cards from China to Tanzania.

On 1st January, this year the postcards were handed over to a representative of Fashion Tourism, a company that organised the team to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.