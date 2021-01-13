Tanzania: NMB Provides 25m/ - Jerseys to Zanzibar House

12 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

NMB bank has provided sports equipment including jerseys and balls for the Zanzibar House of Representatives football team in support of President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi to promote sports in the island.

The equipment will also be used for a friendly match between the Council team and NMB Bank that was to be played yesterday to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the glorious Zanzibar Revolution Day.

Receiving the materials, Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives Zubeir Ali Maulid urged members of the House to create a culture of exercise as well as participation in various sports to build their health and keep opportunistic diseases.

Speaker Zubeir commended NMB Bank Zanzibar Branch for the support, saying the bank has highlighted the importance of strengthening sports and exercise in the island, a move that will help reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

However, Speaker Zubeir called on the bank to continue cooperating with the Zanzibar House of Representatives by ensuring that they provide credit opportunities to members of the House and the general public, a step that will increase the number of customers, especially from Zanzibar.

On his part, the Manager of NMB Bank Zanzibar branch, Abdalla Duchi said they provided the equipment to support the government, because it also facilitates the development of Zanzibaris including their access to banking services.

In another development, NMB Bank Zanzibar branch launched an ATM machine in the areas of the House of Representatives to make it easier for citizens and executives of various offices to access cash withdrawal services easily.

NMB Bank has a tradition of contributing to various governmental and social activities in Zanzibar including sports, where on December 30, 2020 it provided 25m/- as well as various sports equipment for the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

