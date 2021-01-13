Nigeria: Soldiers, Local Security Outfit Repel Bandits' Attack On Niger Community

13 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

A combined team of soldiers and local vigilante outfit yesterday repelled a bandits attack on Erena, a town in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In the fierce battle, which an eyewitness said lasted for close to four hours, the bandits reportedly lost four of their men but no casualty was reported on the part of the soldiers and the local security men.

However, a truck belonging to the soldiers was said to have been set on fire by the bandits as they fled the battle field.

The bandits in their numbers, who were riding on motorcycles, according to the eyewitness, attempted to storm the town at about 4a.m. but the soldiers and the vigilance group, who were in the Government Day Secondary School buildings in Erena, were not caught unawares.

The spokesman for the Shiroro Youths Forum, Mallam Bello Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, said: "Yes I can confirm to you that in the early hours of today (yesterday), terrorists in their large numbers stormed Erena town in an attempt to unleash terror on our defenceless, peaceful and unsuspecting people.

"The terrorists, however, met a vehemently resistant Security Joint Task Force, comprising conventional security and local vigilantes, stationed at the Government Day Secondary School in Erena.

"They engaged them in a fierce gun battle, which lasted for hours and consequently, the criminals couldn't gain access into the town. There were sporadic gunshots which could be heard all over the area."

Ibrahim further confirmed that "a vehicle belonging to the gallant security men was seen to have been burnt," but explained that the attack was, however, repelled by the security agents.

Neither the police nor the army authorities could be reached to confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, it was not known when the military base was returned to Erena town, but in the wake of weekly attacks on the town and neighbouring communities, the Senator representing the district, Alhaji Sani Musa, had pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a military base in the area for quick response to distress call by the villagers.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.