Nigeria: Ondo Court Remands Man in Custody for Impregnating Daughter

13 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State, yesterday remanded one Peter Moses, in prison custody for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old daughter.

The 36-year-old man was said to have committed the offence between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge bothering on unlawful sexual intercourse. He pleaded guilty to the two charges levelled against him. He, however, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The charge sheet reads, "That you Peter Moses, on the between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17 years and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child's Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

"That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy, thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child's Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003."

The Police Prosecutor, Jimoh Amuda who told the court that the accused person had committed a punishable offence, that the police had just commenced investigations into the matter, asked the court for an adjournment to enable the police complete investigations and seek legal advice from the state Ministry of Justice.

The magistrate, Mr F.O. Omofolarin, ordered the defendant to be remanded in the National Correctional Service Centre, pending the outcome of the DPP legal advice. She adjourned the case to February 21 for mention to enable police complete investigation.

