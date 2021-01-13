South Africa: Transport Clarifies Extension of Validity of Licenses

9 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Clarity on the extension of validity of licenses

The Department of Transport clarifies the public that the Government Gazette of the 30th of November 2020 announcing the extension of licenses did not include vehicle licenses/licenses disks.

The Gazette extended: All learners licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving license cards and professional driving permits that expired from 26 March 2020 to 31 December 2020 and deemed them valid for a grace period ending 31 August 2021.

The Department encourages the public to use this time to update, renew and make their licenses.

License disks were not included. The extension was created to open up space for all types of license renewals, updates and makes at DLTCs responding to the backlog created by the lockdown period.

The 30 November 2020 Gazette is still applicable.

