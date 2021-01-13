South Africa: Employment and Labour On Closed Offices in Limpopo Due to Coronavirus Covid-19 Positive Cases

press release

Labour offices in Limpopo closed as a result of Covid-19 infections

A number of the Department of Employment and Labour's offices in Limpopo were closed from yesterday (11 January) till Thursday 14 January 2021 due to positive COVID-19 cases of officials.

As part of the health and safety protocols, the offices will go through the decontamination process to ensure the safety of staff and clients who visit the offices and those who came into contact with the affected officials will go into isolation.

The following offices have been closed:

Lebowakgomo LC

Modimolle LC

Polokwane LC

Tzaneen LC

Provincial Chief Inspector, Phaswane Tladi said: "Due to the rising number of daily infections, most of our offices will close. This comes in the wake of large numbers of clients who have lost their source of income during the pandemic are visiting our offices for relief. We urge our clients to be patient during this difficult period as the closure will temporarily affect services rendered by the department".

Where possible, the department urges clients to utilise online services on www.labour.gov.za or alternatively visit other offices nearest to the closed centres.

"We understand that Limpopo is a rural province, but I want to implore those who have access to the internet to utilise it. Moreover, call on the younger generation to assist their parents/family members to apply for their benefits online," said Tladi.

Tladi further said this is a difficult time for the nation, the health and safety of staff and client remains a priority. He called on all citizens not to let their guard down by continuing to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations.

Clients are also reminded that Thohoyandou LC is still closed and members of the community are advised to use alternative labour centres at Malamulele or Makhado.

The Department profusely apologises for the inconvenience caused.