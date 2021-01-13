Zimbabwe: Hwange Retail Shops Closed As Workers Test Covid-19 Positive

A number of shops including leading chain store, OK Supermarket and TV Sales and Hire here have been temporarily closed after some of their workers tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes as the positivity rate in Hwange is said to be around 80% while about 70% of the local population is observing Covid-19 lockdown regulations, according to the Hwange Covid-19 task-force

OK Supermarket was closed a few days ago after four till operators tested positive while several others are waiting for test results.

TV Sales and Hire Hwange branch also temporarily closed after all employees reportedly tested positive.

Glow Petroleum fuel service station was also closed after a businesswoman who operates a takeaway shop at the premises tested positive while the Hwange Golf Club also closed shop after all workers tested positive.

An official at OK Supermarket confirmed that the shop was closed to allow for disinfection.

"The shop was closed to allow for fumigation after an employee tested positive to Covid-19," he said while preferring to remain anonymous.

"A number of shops are being closed in Hwange. Four till operators at OK Supermarket were confirmed positive and at the moment the shop is closed till further notice," the Hwange Covid-19 task-force said in a statement.

"Other workers' results are yet to be revealed. Glow Garage was closed while TV Sales and Hire also closed after all workers were positive. Golf Club was also closed after all workers tested positive. Hwange's positive rate is 80% while about 70% people are observing Covid-19 regulations."

Matabeleland North province has a cumulative of more than 800 cases with more than 200 active cases.

There are seven deaths in the province since the first national death was recorded last March.