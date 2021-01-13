Zimbabwe: Hwange Retail Shops Closed As Workers Test Covid-19 Positive

13 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A number of shops including leading chain store, OK Supermarket and TV Sales and Hire here have been temporarily closed after some of their workers tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes as the positivity rate in Hwange is said to be around 80% while about 70% of the local population is observing Covid-19 lockdown regulations, according to the Hwange Covid-19 task-force

OK Supermarket was closed a few days ago after four till operators tested positive while several others are waiting for test results.

TV Sales and Hire Hwange branch also temporarily closed after all employees reportedly tested positive.

Glow Petroleum fuel service station was also closed after a businesswoman who operates a takeaway shop at the premises tested positive while the Hwange Golf Club also closed shop after all workers tested positive.

An official at OK Supermarket confirmed that the shop was closed to allow for disinfection.

"The shop was closed to allow for fumigation after an employee tested positive to Covid-19," he said while preferring to remain anonymous.

The Hwange Covid-19 task-force is worried about escalating new cases in the coal mining town, where the positive rate is about 80%.

"A number of shops are being closed in Hwange. Four till operators at OK Supermarket were confirmed positive and at the moment the shop is closed till further notice," the Hwange Covid-19 task-force said in a statement.

"Other workers' results are yet to be revealed. Glow Garage was closed while TV Sales and Hire also closed after all workers were positive. Golf Club was also closed after all workers tested positive. Hwange's positive rate is 80% while about 70% people are observing Covid-19 regulations."

Matabeleland North province has a cumulative of more than 800 cases with more than 200 active cases.

There are seven deaths in the province since the first national death was recorded last March.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.