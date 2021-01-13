Liberia: Two Ministry of Transport Employees Arrested for Issuing Fake Car Registration and Insurance Documents

Monrovia — Two employees of the Ministry of Transport have been booked for their alleged involvement in "fraudulently issuing insurance document" of the Palm Insurance Corporation to clients.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that the two in-persons of Francis Flomo and Calvin Passawe allegedly gave fake insurance and vehicle documents to a client in the name of Palm Insurance Corporation.

The suspects, Francis Flomo and Calvin Passawe were nabbed over the weekend by officers of the Liberian National Police at the Ministry, while allegedly attempting to dupe another client.

They were detained at the Slipway Depot over the weekend in Monrovia, to be further transferred to court.

The Chief Executive Officer of Palm Insurance Corporation Venice Dean told FPA that some of the items caught with the suspects include, copies of various insurance companies' receipts, stickers, bankbook copies, stamps, among others.

They were allegedly attempting to give Madam Kollie fake insurance and vehicle registration document after she had gone at the Ministry of Transport to process her documents.

Palm Insurance Corporation President informed FPA that the act was not the first of its kind towards the Corporation. She said her institution has been victimized on several occasions over the years.

She pointed fingers at some employees at the Ministry of Transport for allegedly being associated with such act.

Madam Dean further disclosed: "Francis Flomo when arrested, was seen with the amount of US$1,000 in his pocket plus several bank deposit slips owned by banking institutions in the country and insurance companies' documents."

She at the same time noted that the actions of some employees of the Ministry of Transport is making the government of Liberia and insurance companies to lose thousands of dollars in revenue.

According to her, series of complaints have been filed to the Ministry of Transport but the act is yet to be curtailed.