Zimbabwe: RBZ Has No Appetite for $100 Notes, Allocates U.S.$36m Through Auction

13 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it is working on introducing a new $50 note on the market, but dismissed immediately recent media reports it would also bring in higher denominations of $100 and $200 notes.

This was confirmed by the central bank governor John Mangudya in a statement.

"The bank is working on the introduction of the $50 banknote into the into the market for the convenience the public. For the time being, the bank has no plans of introducing $100 and $200 bank notes as suggested in some sections of the media," he said in a short statement.

Meanwhile, the RBZ foreign exchange auction resumed for the year 2021 with the allocation of a total US$36 million to support companies in key productive sectors.

The latest auction was the first to be held this year following a brief shut down last year for the festive season break. The allotted figures Tuesday surpassed the highest amount of US$33 million allotted in 2020.

The Zimbabwe official exchange rate against US$1 reached $82.09, weakening by 31 cents when compared to the previous exchange rate of $81.78.

A trading update released at the close of the first auction of 2021 shows the main auction platform accepted 273 bids.

Bidding rates reached a high of $86 and a low of $80 with allotments made going towards raw materials which were allotted US$16.6 million, machinery and equipment - US$4 million.

Other priority allotments went to consumables which received US$2 million, distribution - US$2.6 million, electricity and gas - US$2.9 million, pharmaceuticals and chemicals - US$2.3 million.

The small to medium enterprises auction platform received a total of US$2.8 million in line with the priority list.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.