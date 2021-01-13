Tunisia: President Saied Meets Who Representative in Tunis, Discuss Ways to Increase Efforts to Stem Covid-19

11 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied and World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Tunis Yves Souteyrand focused at a meeting Monday on the importance of increasing efforts between different countries to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO representative expressed the organisation's readiness to step up coordination with the Tunisian authorities to speed up the supply of coronavirus vaccines as soon as possible, said a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

President Saied stressed the imperative to respect scientific standards and also the equal distribution of the vaccine between the different countries without taking into account the economic and financial capacities.

He said health must be guaranteed to everyone on an equal footing, as it is a human right.

"The elimination of this pandemic in some countries does not protect them from infection if it is not eliminated in all countries," the President of the Republic further stressed.

