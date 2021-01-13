Malawi: Rains of Terror Cut Off M1 Road At Enukweni in Mzimba - Diversion Via Engucwini Road

13 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

The only reliable, Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road is impassable after culverts at Enukweni between Mzuzu and Bwengu in northern district of Mzimba collapsed due to heavy rains, rendering it impassable to motor vehicles.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajawa, however, said they have already identified a contractor, Chivundo Civil Engineering for rehabilitation.

She said, meanwhile, people should use the 38-kilometre Endongloweni-Chiyombe (around Kacheche area) via Engucwini road as a diversion.

But this earth road can lonely be used by vehicles of up to five tonne capacity as it also becomes impassable during the rainy season.

"As a permanent solution, a bailey bridge will be launched and the road authority is in the process of sourcing bailey parts from Mpatamanga," Kajanga said.

Roads Authority chief executive officer Emmanuel Matapa said his office was given the mandate to construct and rehabilitate a number of roads nationwide.

He said M1 from Kamuzu International Airport junction to Mzimba Turn-off and the dilapidated Chiweta Road will also be upgraded.

The Lilongwe-Kasungu-Mzimba Turn-off Road is one of the driving nightmares in the country as it is riddled with potholes, narrow and has a worn-out shoulder.

