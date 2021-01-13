Malawi: Worrisome Log-Standing for Chitipa Utd

That Savenda Chitipa United Football Club is anchoring the TNM Super League log table with only a single point from 7 games is a worrisome reality for all the supporters of the club.

The team has never won any single game since the league started this season. This means they have lost six games and the point they have is from a draw. Their recent two losses were against Blue Eagles last Saturday (4 nil) and TN Stars on Sunday (1 nil).

The club envisaged a successful season after purchasing a new bus and after successfully selling good quality replica jerseys to generate income.

The team's performance at the moment is a conspicuous direct contrast to the foundation that was laid ahead of the season.

Chitipa United is the only team out of the sixteen teams in the league that has not won any match since the season commenced.

Supporters have started pointing long fingers at the technical panel which is headed by Alex Ngwira and they are contemplating his immediate sacking. But General Secretary for the club, Duma Ngoma, says it is not time for blame game.

"It's very painful that we have lost five games in a row. But this is not the time to start pointing fingers at one another. As executive, we will sit down to rectify our problems so that we start getting positive results.

"It's painful that we are dropping points. But we will not sleep. We will do everything possible to make sure that the situation is normalised. The players themselves are also concerned. But this trying moment will surely come to pass," Ngoma explained.

The Inkharamu zga ku Chitipa will host in form Ekwendeni Hammers on Chilembwe Day this Friday at Karonga Stadium before welcoming Moyale Barracks at the same venue on Sunday.

Ekwendeni Hammers are on position 6 with 13 points from 7 games while Moyale Barracks is on position 13 with 6 points from 8 games.