Namibia: Netball Restart Afoot

NETBALL Namibia (NN) has embarked on a mission to reactivate dormant regions to streamline operations countrywide.

Speaking to The Namibian Sport earlier this week, NN vice president Rebekka Goagoses said the exercise to beef up regional structures ties in with plans to ensure talent flows through to the inaugural MTC Netball Premier League.

Over the weekend, the //Kharas region elected a new leadership to oversee their transition into the new national objective.

"Their mandate, just like any other region, is to steer and advance regional activities such as running leagues, development in the region, et cetera," Goagoses said.

Keetmanshoop's Elmarine Stephanus chairs the new //Kharas executive committee, with Elmarine Coetzee from Karasburg her deputy.

Also part of the leadership is secretary general LD Boois (Bethanie), his deputy Mwambwa Mwikisa (Keetmanshoop), treasurer Denise Erastus (Lüderitz), games coordinator Biola Gusha (Keetmanshoop), coaches coordinator EF Filander (Tses), umpires coordinator Poppie Isaack (Keetmanshoop), and development officer Marietje Hekemo (Lüderitz).

Senior netball was absent at //Kharas, which warranted Netball Namibia's intervention through an outreach programme.

This undertaking entails "providing support so the inactivity can be a something of the past, and so that those who are elected perform and provide an opportunity to the girl-child to play netball".

Netball Namibia reactivated dormant Kunene region structures in December last year before heading to the //Kharas region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Next up are the Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Oshana and Zambezi regions over the coming weeks.

Restarting on court action nationwide is proving to be a challenge, however, due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are all crippled by the pandemic and we are monitoring the situation. Lots of activities are lined up, such as the playoffs for the MTC Netball Premier League and its kick-off," Goagoses said.

Namibia's Desert Jewels also missed out on international competition due to the unrelenting health crisis.

"The situation is the same for the national teams. The senior national team was invited for a tri-nations series [22 to 26 January] in South Africa. However, SA Netball cancelled their netball activities for obvious reasons. The games were going to count towards ranking," said Goagoses.

"We were appreciative of the invitation and considering partaking to maintain or improve our ranking. We will soon pronounce ourselves on the way forward," Goagoses said.

Once it is safe to proceed, the MTC Netball League will start with 12 teams.

Traditional netball strongholds Erongo, Otjozondjupa and Khomas already entered two teams each.

The remaining six spots will be determined through playoffs involving the other 11 regions.