Rwanda: Tuyisenge Rallies Amavubi Ahead of CHAN 2020

Group C

January, 18

Rwanda vs Uganda

January, 22

Morocco vs Rwanda

January, 26

Rwanda vs Togo

The national football team captain Jacques Tuyisenge has challenged his teammates to put up a show of their lifetime if the country is to perform well in the CHAN tournament which runs from January 16 to February 7, 2021, in Cameroon.

Amavubi will travel to Cameroon for the 2020 CHAN tournament on Wednesday, January 13.

Tuyisenge, who joined APR last year, made the call after the team's last training session on Monday, January 12 at Amahoro National Stadium.

Vincent Mashami's side will take on Uganda's Cranes in the first game of the tournament on January, 18 at 10 pm Rwandan time (9 pm, Cameroon time) before taking on Morocco on January, 22 and will wind up their group matches against newcomers Togo on January, 26.

Tuyisenge, who has 41 caps and has so far scored 14 goals for the national team says being under dogs in the tournament is a good thing since there won't be excessive pressure.

"I have talked to my teammates and we agreed that we should do everything possible to perform well not only for our careers but also to put a smile on many of our fans," noted the 29-year-old.

Rwanda is in Group C with champions Morocco, Uganda and newcomers Togo.

Tuyisenge added that being underdogs will work in their advantage since all the pressure will be on their opponents.

After featuring in three past editions, Rwanda has only made it past the group stage once when the country hosted the tournament in 2016.

Rwanda will be competing in CHAN for the fourth time overall and third in a row.

The event will be hosted in the cities of Yaounde, Douala, and Limbe and will also serve as a warm-up for Cameroon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

