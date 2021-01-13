Zimbabwe: Maize Hectarage Rises By 137pc

13 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

Farmers have planted 1,4 million hectares of maize, representing a 137 percent rise in the area planted compared to the same period last year, mainly attributed to good rainfall forecast and early distribution of inputs.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement is expected to embark on the first round crop and livestock assessment mid this month.

This season, the area under maize is expected to surpass the targeted 1,5 million hectares as farmers are still encouraged to plant short season varieties. Last year, farmers had planted 612 406 hectares of maize by now.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr John Basera confirmed on Monday that the area put under maize was 97 percent of the targeted hectarage.

He attributed the development to early inputs distribution, especially under the Presidential Inputs programmes, training of farmers, empowerment and capacitation of extension workers and robust monitoring and evaluation as dictated by the Agricultural Recovery Plan.

"The increase in the area under maize is a result of good rains, and the early inputs distribution. We distributed 100 percent seed under Government support programmes and we are almost 80 percent on distribution of fertilizer. The ministry will expedite top dressing distribution.

"There was also early general preparedness. Capacitation of extension staff through increased mobility and appropriate training for effective technical backstopping and coaching of farmers in light of Good Agricultural Practices also helped, thanks to His Excellency President Mnangagwa who mobilised 5 000 motorcycles for extension staff," he said.

Dr Basera said robust monitoring and evaluation from the top level and by directors and chief directors also had an impact in the increase in production.

"We have dispatched teams led by the Minister (of Agriculture Dr Anxious Masuka) and these have been assessing on the ground, which is a departure from the norms. Each extension worker had a target of 350 households from smallholder farmers and five extension visits per day to A2 farmers.

"The ministry is also investing in personal protective equipment (PPEs) for extension workers. The procurement process for the digital technologies such as tablets is underway. These will go a long way in terms of data collection. The data will be used for Agricultural Information Management System(AIMS)," he said.

Farmers unions have also applauded Government for the improvement in inputs distribution during the 2020/21 summer cropping season.

For the first time in many years, Government supported summer cropping programmes on time for the season.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.