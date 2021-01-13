Zimbabwe: Turkish Delight for Mudimu

AFTER spending exactly one year in Moldova, Zimbabwean defender Alec Mudimu is on the move again as he has signed for Turkish First Division football side Ankaraspor, writes Eddie Chikamhi.

Mudimu spent one season at Sheriff Tiraspol and makes the downward move after experiencing lack of game time in Moldova. The central defender made just six appearances for FC Sheriff in the Moldova top-flight league during the 2020 season.

And now Mudimu, who previously played for Cefn Druids in Wales, has moved to a third club in three years.

Details of his move across the Black Sea were sketchy as of yesterday, but indications were that he was signed as a free agent.

FC Sheriff also have new coaching staff appointed last month headed by Ukrainian manager Yuriy Vernydub and this could also have influenced the transfer.

Ankarapor play in the Turkish Football Federation First League, which is the second tier of Turkish football.

Mudimu joins his compatriot and Warriors centre-back partner, Teenage Hadebe, in Turkey. Hadebe turns out for Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Apparently, Mudimu is still working for his big breakthrough in Europe.

He had moved to Moldova in the hope of making a name in an environment with less pressure.

On the look of things, he had better chances of playing UEFA Champions League with FC Sheriff, who are headed for a 19th league championship.

Mudimu, however, could not realise his dream of playing at the big stage after FC Sheriff were eliminated early in the qualifiers of the UEFA Champions League last year.

He was not included in the match day squads for the two qualifying rounds when FC Sherrif played Qarabag Agdam of Azerbaijan and CS Fola Esch of Luxemborg.

His new side Ankaraspor is currently fighting for survival in the Turkish second tier.

The outfit played the 2016-17 edition of the Europa League qualifying rounds. Ankaraspor, who are based in the Turkish capital Ankara, were founded in 1978.

The club was demoted from the Turkish Super League by the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee over its unsportsmanlike relationship with league rivals Ankaragücü.

All Ankaraspor games in the 2009-10 season were cancelled and awarded 3-0 to Ankaraspor's opponents by default.

Ankaraspor were expelled from the league by the Turkish Football Federation in 2010 for objecting to forced relegation.

In the 2013-14 season, they were readmitted to TFF First League.

In the 2014-15 season, they were champions of the division, resulting in their promotion to the Süper Lig, before getting relegated again.