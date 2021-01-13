Liberia: France to Invest Significantly in Liberia

8 January 2021
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has held bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drain on the margins of the inaugural ceremonies of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.

During the meeting yesterday, President Weah and the Minister stressed the importance of the strong ties that exist between their nations and discussed ways of improving the Franco-Liberian relationship. According to a press release from MICAT, Minister Le Drain thanked the Liberian government for its continuous efforts at consolidating the democratic gains the country has made under the Weah administration.

He cited the just ended Senatorial elections as a testament to the country's strong democratic credentials. The Minister also committed on behalf of the French government and people, to make "significant" investments in Liberia. He assured President Weah of French support through the strong francophone bloc it has on the African continent.

The French Foreign Minister emphasized that the presence of Air France in Liberia is symbolic of the Franco-Liberian cooperation, which he said needs to be expanded. Also discussed was the need for "practical French support" to Liberia alongside the realm of multilateral institutions, such as the IMF.

While praising the Liberian government's efforts at ensuring macroeconomic stability, Minister le Drain said that the country's huge debt stock inherited by President Weah remains a huge constraint and an economic albatross hindering development.

He said President Emmanuel Macron has committed to leading a strong effort on the part of the French government to ensure the reduction through the cancellation of Liberia's debt portfolio.

On the security front, Foreign Minister le Drain and President Weah discussed the insurrection in the Sahel region of West Africa, Maritime security in the wake of an increase in piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and Liberia's role in Mali. They also explored enhanced security cooperation through a similar military pact the French have with Cote d'Ivoire. They agreed a firm commitment on this will be made when the Minister visits Liberia in April.

President Weah assured the French government through Minister le Drain that both countries have the same desire to see peace in the region and therefore welcomed the possibility of collaboration on that front. He informed the Minister that Liberia is taking "practical steps" to fight terrorism.

The Liberian Leader then highlighted the need for more support to the Armed Forces of Liberia and other security apparatuses. He said such support and cooperation should come in the form of training and logistical support. Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Maritime Commissioner Eugene Nagbe and NPA Managing Director Bill Twehway also formed a part of the discussions.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.