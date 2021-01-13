Uganda: We Don't Need Lectures From Anyone, Museveni Tells Foreign Critics

13 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

President Museveni in his address to the nation on Tuesday reacted with defiance to international criticism of a government crackdown on the opposition and Facebook closing down the ruling party's account, two days before presidential and parliamentary polls. He said Uganda's sovereignty should be respected.

Mr Museveni who is seeking the sixth-elective term in office, said that his NRM government is well-informed and therefore, doesn't need lecturers from anybody.

"Uganda is ours, it is not anybody's. There is no way anybody can come and play around with our country, to decide who is good, who is bad, this one we will stop. We cannot accept that," he said.

Museveni's bitter comments came days after the California-based Facebook closed accounts of NRM bloggers because it was found these bloggers were seeking to manipulate public debate ahead of elections.

"This month, we removed a network of accounts and pages in Uganda that engaged in CIB (Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour) to target public debate ahead of the election," Facebook's head of communication for sub-Saharan Africa, Kezia Anim-Addo, said Monday in an email to AFP .

76-year-old further blamed the opposition, especially the musician turned politician Bobi Wine for not respecting the Covid-19 measures during his campaign rallies.

"Unfortunately some of our contesters did not follow the Covid regulations. They were defying the regulation of not congregating and they were gathering sizeable numbers of people which of course would facilitate infection," Museveni said.

Mr Museveni also warned the opposition against inciting violence after the election, saying the government is ready for them.

"There is no threat we cannot defeat. Do not fear to vote, we shall defend you. There is no part of Uganda we cannot reach, if not by foot then by air," he said.

Ugandans vote Thursday in a highly-charged election after one of the bloodiest campaigns in years, as the veteran leader seeks another term against a singer-turned-lawmaker half his age.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.