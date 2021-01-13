Nigeria: Nasarawa Eyes N780m in Govt's Special Public Works Programme

The 774,000 special public work of the federal government is expected to inject N780 million into the economy of Nasarawa State in the next three months of its duration.

The state Chairman of the Special Public Works programme of the federal government, Kasim Mohammed Kasim, disclosed this yesterday in Lafia during the flag-off of the 774,000 Extended Special Public Works programme in the state.

According to the state chairman of the programme, at the end of three months duration of the programme in the state, each of the 13 local government areas of the state is to be injected with the sum of N60 million, even as he added that N20 million would be injected into the economy of the council areas monthly.

Kasim concluded that each of the 13,000 artisans recruited for the programme in the state would earn a monthly allowance of N20,000 during the duration of the exercise.

Flagging off the programme for the state, the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for coming up with the programme, which he said is aimed at alleviating the rate of unemployment among the youths in Nigeria.

He added that his administration has rolled out various complementary empowerment programmes for the benefits of youths in the state.