Nigeria: NDLEA Airport Command Seizes 3,413kg of Illicit Drugs

13 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has revealed that it arrested 60 suspects and made a total seizure of 3413.463 kilograms of illicit drugs with Khat leaves, tramadol, cocaine topping the chart in its 2020 year-in-review.

The command also said that it has made several arrests and seized 13kg, 7.8kg and 117grams of illicit drugs in 2021.

The Commandant of the NDLEA Airport Command, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, also disclosed to journalists that the agency's partnership with the UK border force, the British National Crime Agency, paved the way for the creation of Joint Border Task Force Project (JBTF).

Garba said: "During the year 2020, the command made a total seizure of 3413.463 kilograms (kgs) of illicit drugs comprising of cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis sativa, khat leaves, ephedrine as well as psychotropic substances. A total number of sixty (60) suspects were arrested. After due investigation, these suspects were charged to the Federal High Court and arraigned for prosecution, forty-four (44) were convicted."

Also annual summary of the drug seizes in 2020 showed that khat leaves with 2993.350kg, tramadol 158.632kg, cannabis Sativa 103.84kg, cocaine 51.404kg, methamphetamine 19.935kg, which represented 87.70 percent, 4.65 percent, 3.04 percent, 1.51 percent, 0.58 percent of the seizures respectively. Others includes; ephedrine 19.811kg, diazepam 42kg and nitrazepam 24.491kg,

He also said that "on January 6, 2021, operatives of the NDLEA at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos arrested one Okeke Uchenna Aloy Pascal with 13kg of cocaine cleverly concealed in packet shirts. The said Okeke is a second time drug offender and also fugitive wanted by Federal High Court Lagos for jumping bail for a drug related offence in 2014.Mr.

"In a similar fashion, Mr. Azubuike Jeremaih Emeka was also arrested on January 8, 2021, with 7.8kg of cocaine neatly concealed in an embroidery (tailoring) material. Both suspects were apprehended during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline from Brazil.

"Also, Abdul Musa a freight forwarder was arrested on January 8, 2021 with 117grams of cocaine destined for India at SAHCO export cargo shed. The hard drug was wrapped and concealed in a hair relaxer labeled Ozone."

One of the suspects, Okeke, said: "One of my friends told me if I am traveling I should help him and take the bag to his brother."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.