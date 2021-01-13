Africa: Nile Dam Talks Stall Again As Countries Disagree On AU Experts' Role

13 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)

The African Union brokered negotiations over Ethiopia's Nile dam project ended without a breakthrough at the weekend as the three countries disagreed on the role of experts.

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan had resumed talks at the weekend on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). However, they failed to agree on the way forward for further negotiations that could eventually lead to a final deal.

Yasser Abbas, Sudan's Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, late on Sunday said the ministerial meeting could not agree on a change in the negotiating process to expand the role of the AU experts.

Sudan suggested expanding the role of the African Union experts in the talks, but Egypt and Ethiopia rejected the proposal.

"The meeting failed to make any progress because Sudan insisted that experts appointed by the AU be mandated to propose solutions to contentious issues and finalise a draft agreement," Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.

Cairo and Addis Ababa argued that the experts were not qualified to carry out the task.

"The African Union experts are not specialists in the engineering and technical fields relevant to managing water resources and operating dams," Cairo said.

Addis Ababa did not immediately react to the latest standoff.

Naledi Pandor, the Foreign Minister of South Africa - which is the current chair of the African Union - voiced her "regret that the talks reached a dead end", according to the Sudan News Agency.

One week earlier, the three countries had agreed to hold further talks to agree on the filling and annual operation of the reservoir.

But the latest virtual meetings between foreign and water ministers "failed to reach an acceptable agreement to resume negotiations", Sudan's state-run SUNA news agency said on Sunday.

Khartoum has hoped Ethiopia's dam will regulate annual flooding, but has also warned that millions of lives would be at "great risk" if no agreement was reached.

Ethiopia and Egypt however have agreed to continue the talks, but Sudan declines. As a result, the issue is being referred back to the chairman of the African Union for further advice.

Negotiations have been ongoing for years in Addis Ababa, Khartoum, Cairo and Washington, but a final agreement is yet to be reached.

The construction of the hydroelectric dam, which Ethiopia is constructing along the Nile river near the Sudanese border, has reached 78 percent completion.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.